This ECMT Round Table features four papers: The European Market for Airline Transportation and Multimodalism, The Role of Airports in the Transport Chain, Airport Systems and Connectivity, and Airports as Multimodal Interchange Nodes - The Example of London Heathrow. These papers discuss how the requirements of ensuring efficient land transport connectivity depend on the market structure of the airline industry and its impact on the airport network.
Airports as Multimodal Interchange Nodes
Report
ECMT Round Tables
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
29 November 2007
-
14 September 2007
-
23 May 2007
-
22 March 2007
-
1 March 2007
-
1 March 2007
-
29 August 2006
-
1 August 2006
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024