Agricultural Policies in Transition Economies 2002

This tenth edition of Agricultural Policies in Transition Economies shows that the transition has brought about a notable overall reduction in the policy distortions in the agricultural sectors of Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Russia, and Slovenia. Data provided in the report show the gradual convergence of their domestic agricultural prices with world prices. In most Central and Eastern European countries, support to producers remains lower than in OECD and EU countries and well below pre-transition levels. These and other key agricultural policy issues are analysed in this report, supported by the relevant statistical data.

Statistical data are also available on line at www.OECD-iLibrary.org .