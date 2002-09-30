Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Agricultural Policies in Transition Economies 2002

Trends in Policies and Support
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/agr_non-oecd-2002-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Agricultural Policies in Emerging and Transition Economies
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2002), Agricultural Policies in Transition Economies 2002: Trends in Policies and Support, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/agr_non-oecd-2002-en.
Go to top