Agricultural Policies in Emerging and Transition Economies 2001

This ninth edition of Agricultural Policies in Emerging and Transition economies finds that the use of non-tariff measures on food and agricultural products has risen rapidly in recent years. At the same time, countries outside the OECD area face constraints that limit the effectiveness of their participation in the multilateral system and their say in which NTMs should be considered legitimate. This report suggests that technical assistance can help countries to address the economic and legal challenges that they face, but that such assistance needs to be combined with easier access to OECD markets. This publication includes country-by-country analysis of policies and support as well as statistics on support.