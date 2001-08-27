Skip to main content
Agricultural Policies in Emerging and Transition Economies 2001

Special focus on non-tariff measures
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/agr_non-oecd-2001-en
OECD
Cite this content as:

OECD (2001), Agricultural Policies in Emerging and Transition Economies 2001: Special focus on non-tariff measures, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/agr_non-oecd-2001-en.
