Agricultural Policies in Emerging and Transition Economies 1998

Are the central and eastern European countries (CEECs) now firmly on the path to sustainable levels of agricultural output? What are the remaining impediments to the emergence of a competitive agro-food sector in the major New Independent States (NIS)? What are the recent developments in other major players in the global agricultural economy, such as Brazil, China and India? These are some of the questions addressed in the 1998 edition of the annual OECD report Agricultural Policies in Emerging and Transition Economies: Monitoring and Evaluation 1998. In its sixth edition, the report also takes a critical look at three issues which are key elements to structural reform in the agro-food sector: credit and finance; foreign direct investment; and impediments to efficiency. The 1998 report also features: -- a statistical annex of major agricultural indicators for various non-OECD Member countries -- a watch on support levels to agriculture, featuring producer and consumer subsidy equivalents (PSEs/CSEs) in Russia and selected CEECs. The countries covered in this publication are: Albania, Belarus, Brazil, Bulgaria, China, Croatia, Estonia, India, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Russia, the Slovak Republic, Slovenia, and Ukraine.