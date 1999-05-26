Agricultural Policies in OECD Countries 1999

Over the last decade the trend has leaned towards lower support for agriculture in OECD countries, fewer trade distortions and greater market orientation. However, low commodity prices and pressure on farm incomes influenced agricultural policies in 1998, and policy makers resorted to additional measures of support and protection that were not always consistent with longer term reform goals.

This annual publication provides the most comprehensive monitoring and evaluation of agricultural policies available for OECD countries. It examines the changing level and composition of support to agriculture, evaluating agricultural policy developments against a common set of OECD Ministerial principles for reform. The main part of the publication, Monitoring and Evaluation, assesses agricultural support and policy developments, while the Background Information gives detailed information on levels of support and policy developments in each Member country.