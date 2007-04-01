Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Africans Need not Miss Out on the Benefits of Globalisation

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/243446042252
Authors
Federico Bonaglia, Nicolas Pinaud, Lucia Wegner
Tags
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Bonaglia, F., N. Pinaud and L. Wegner (2007), “Africans Need not Miss Out on the Benefits of Globalisation”, OECD Development Centre Policy Insights, No. 46, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/243446042252.
Go to top