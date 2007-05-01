The recent expansion of African horticultural exports has proven that business is changing on the continent. The experience of Senegal and Mali suggests that the two countries are facing major challenges in strengthening policy co-ordination, improving business environment and realising market opportunities. Deepening public-private dialogue will help address these challenges. * This Policy Insights introduces the African Economic Outlook 2007.
Africa's Private Sector
Ready to Seize Business Opportunities?
Policy paper
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Abstract
