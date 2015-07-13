Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Adults with low literacy and numeracy skills

A literature review on policy intervention
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrxnjdd3r5k-en
Authors
Hendrickje Catriona Windisch
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Windisch, H. (2015), “Adults with low literacy and numeracy skills: A literature review on policy intervention”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 123, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrxnjdd3r5k-en.
Go to top