Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Addressing Labour Market Duality in Korea

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/058184274204
Authors
David Grubb, Jae-Kap Lee, Peter Tergeist
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Grubb, D., J. Lee and P. Tergeist (2007), “Addressing Labour Market Duality in Korea”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 61, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/058184274204.
Go to top