The Korean labor market has created many jobs over the past several decades, accompanying rapid economic growth. More recently, this favorable job performance has gone hand-in-hand with a rapid increase of temporary employment and other flexible or atypical work arrangements (usually called "non-regular" work in Korea. This trend has raised much concern in Korean society about the risk of persistent labor market duality and the various downsides associated with such a development...
Addressing Labour Market Duality in Korea
Working paper
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Abstract
