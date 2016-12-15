Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Adapting Transport to Climate Change and Extreme Weather

Implications for Infrastructure Owners and Network Managers
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282108079-en
Authors
International Transport Forum
Tags
ITF Research Reports
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

ITF (2016), Adapting Transport to Climate Change and Extreme Weather: Implications for Infrastructure Owners and Network Managers, ITF Research Reports, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282108079-en.
Go to top