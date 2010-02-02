Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Accountability and Transparency: A Guide for State Ownership

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264056640-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Corporate Governance
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français
español

Cite this content as:

OECD (2010), Accountability and Transparency: A Guide for State Ownership, Corporate Governance, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264056640-en.
Go to top