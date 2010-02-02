Using this Guide will facilitate the practical implementation of the OECD Guidelines on Corporate Governance of State-Owned Enterprises in the areas of transparency and accountability. It provides viable policy options and a step-by-step road map on how to address typical difficulties, risks and hurdles that may be encountered. It also provides concrete examples of good practices that can serve as a reference and inspiration. The Guide will help governments, their ownership entities and other stakeholders to evaluate existing practices and support reforms.In most countries, improving transparency and accountability in state-owned enterprises entails a number of complex challenges. Addressing these, with the help of this Guide, is an important step in the process of establishing well-governed and economically sound state-owned enterprises
Accountability and Transparency: A Guide for State Ownership
Report
Corporate Governance
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
15 February 2024
-
11 October 2023
-
27 January 2023
-
26 January 2023
-
20 January 2023
-
14 December 2022
-
15 October 2022
-
21 June 2022
Related publications
-
Policy paper10 May 2024
-
15 February 2024
-
27 January 2023
-
26 January 2023
-
14 December 2022
-
15 October 2022
-
-
8 June 2022