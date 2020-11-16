Viken, Norway, was officially formed as a new county on 1 January 2020, merging the previous counties of Akershus, Buskerud and Østfold. The newly elected county government has endorsed the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as a holistic framework for implementing the Regional Planning Strategy for a Sustainable Viken 2020‑2024, within a complex governance landscape and the concept of planetary boundaries. Viken’s sustainable development challenges and opportunities vary across its 51 municipalities, and between highly urbanised and largely rural areas. A Territorial Approach to the SDGs will help maximise the assets and strengths of all territories of the county and promote better access to economic development opportunities, labour market, skills and education across the county where disparities are witnessed between rural areas and urban centres.
A territorial approach to the Sustainable Development Goals in Viken, Norway
Working paper
OECD Regional Development Papers
Abstract
