Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

A Study of the Economic Influence of Containerisation on Transport Systems

Report of the Twenty-First Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 1-2 February 1973
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282105689-en
Authors
European Conference of Ministers of Transport
Tags
ECMT Round Tables

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

ECMT (1974), A Study of the Economic Influence of Containerisation on Transport Systems: Report of the Twenty-First Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 1-2 February 1973, ECMT Round Tables, No. 21, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282105689-en.
Go to top