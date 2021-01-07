Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

A Review of Public Transport Policies in Remote Communities in Chile

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/91a51eb4-en
Authors
Roberto Villalobos, Marcela Muñoz, Natalia Berríos, Eduardo Koffman
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Villalobos, R. et al. (2021), “A Review of Public Transport Policies in Remote Communities in Chile”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2021/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/91a51eb4-en.
Go to top