This report looks at the policies and programmes Chile has been putting in place over the past few decades to foster the development of public transport in remote communities. In particular, it has been taking a regional approach and encouraging private investment in transport.
A Review of Public Transport Policies in Remote Communities in Chile
Working paper
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Abstract
