Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

A Meeting Place to Learn in Rural Iceland

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/628345550623
Authors
Susan Stuebing
Tags
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Stuebing, S. (2004), “A Meeting Place to Learn in Rural Iceland”, PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building, No. 2004/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/628345550623.
Go to top