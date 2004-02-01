“On the day we heard that there was agreement to establish an upper secondary school in the region, every house in Snaefellsnes flew the Icelandic flag,” explained one parent in the first workshop to develop the Snaefellsnes Upper Secondary School. The new school in this rural Icelandic region will be a “meeting place to learn” for students aged 16 to 20.
A Meeting Place to Learn in Rural Iceland
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Abstract
