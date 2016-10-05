Skip to main content
A Framework for the Analysis of Student Well-Being in the PISA 2015 Study

Being 15 In 2015
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlpszwghvvb-en
Authors
Francesca Borgonovi, Judit Pál
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Borgonovi, F. and J. Pál (2016), “A Framework for the Analysis of Student Well-Being in the PISA 2015 Study: Being 15 In 2015”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 140, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlpszwghvvb-en.
