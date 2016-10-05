In 2015, PISA (the Programme for International Student Assessment) asked students to describe their well-being in addition to collecting information on students’ subject-specific skills. This paper provides a comprehensive overview and details the policy relevance of the following five dimensions of well-being covered in PISA 2015: cognitive, psychological, social, physical and material well-being. In addition, the paper outlines the underlying indicators of each dimension and their theoretical and analytical value for education policy. This paper concludes by identifying data gaps within the indicators and exploring how future cycles of PISA could bridge these gaps in order to provide a more comprehensive portrait of students’ well-being.
A Framework for the Analysis of Student Well-Being in the PISA 2015 Study
Being 15 In 2015
Working paper
OECD Education Working Papers
Abstract
