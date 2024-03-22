Skip to main content
A Financial Computable General Equilibrium Model for the Analysis of Ecuador's Stabilization Programs

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/436433611137
Authors
André Fargeix, Elisabeth Sadoulet
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Fargeix, A. and E. Sadoulet (1990), “A Financial Computable General Equilibrium Model for the Analysis of Ecuador's Stabilization Programs”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 10, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/436433611137.
