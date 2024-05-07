The work of the OECD Centre for Tax Policy and Administration is led by delegates from all countries participating in our work, through a committee structure where work is planned, initiated, reviewed, and eventually declassified. The Centre works with members through these principal committees:

Committee on Fiscal Affairs (CFA) : The CFA sets international standards, oversees tax policy development, and ensures effective tax administration.

OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on BEPS : The Inclusive Framework brings together over 145 countries to tackle tax base erosion and profit shifting and to address the tax challenges associated with the digitalisation of the economy, ensuring fairer tax practices globally.

Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes: The Global Forum, with over 170 members, promotes transparency and the exchange of information among jurisdictions to combat tax evasion and improve compliance.

Through these committees, we foster collaboration, drive policy innovation, and maintain transparency in global tax administration.