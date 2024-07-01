Manal Corwin

Prior to her role at the OECD, Manal was principal-in-charge of KPMG’s Washington National Tax Practice and America’s Regional Tax Policy Leader; a member of the KPMG Board of Directors and Lead Director. Earlier roles at KPMG included national service line leader for International Tax and leader of KPMG's Global BEPS Network. Prior to this, during her time at the U.S. Treasury Department, Manal served as International Tax Counsel in the Office of Tax Policy and as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Tax Affairs. Manal shaped the development and implementation of FATCA and was head of the delegations responsible for negotiating income tax treaties with several countries. Before this, Manal practised as an attorney specialising in international taxation and served as editor-in-chief of the Boston University Law Review.

Manal has also served as the United States delegate and Vice Chair to the OECD’s Committee on Fiscal Affairs and was actively engaged in the origination and development of the OECD Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) initiative. She also served as the U.S. delegate to the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes.

An American national, Manal has a Bachelor of Arts (cum laude) from Harvard University and a Juris Doctor (magna cum laude) from Boston University School of Law. She is fluent in English and Arabic and conversant in French.

Last updated: 3 April 2023