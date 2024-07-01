Achim Pross

In this role, he has overall responsibility for a number of key outputs including the Standard for Automatic Exchange of Financial Account Information in Tax Matters (Common Reporting Standard or CRS), the OECD's work to address the tax challenges arising from the digitalisation of the economy, many of the BEPS actions, as well as the work on tax administration and tax certainty and on countering tax crimes and other financial crimes. He joined the OECD in 2001.

Prior to joining the OECD, he worked in the tax department of a large US law firm working from offices in Washington D.C., Paris and London. Previously he was an assistant at Munich University's Research Centre for Foreign and International Tax and Financial Law.

Dr. Pross is a lawyer by background. He received his legal training at the University of Munich, the London School of Economics and Georgetown Law Centre, Washington D.C. He holds a PhD (Summa cum laude) in international taxation and was the winner of the International Fiscal Association's Mitchell B. Carroll Prize in 1997.

Last updated: 10 January 2023