Ben Dickinson

Mr. Dickinson joined the OECD in 2005 as Head of the Governance and Fragile States Unit in the Development Corporate Directorate, responsible for the Development Assistance Committee’s work on economic governance, conflict, and security matters. He then established the OECD’s horizontal work on taxation and development and illicit financial flows. Ben was Head of the Global Relations and Development Division (CTP/GRD) from 2015 to 2024. Prior to this position, Ben served as Tax and Development Manager, responsible for the establishment of a joint DCD/CTP fiscal programme for developing countries (2010-2015) and Head of Governance, Conflict and Fragile States Unit (2005-2010). Prior to joining the OECD, Ben held various positions at the UK’s Department for International Development (DFID): Senior Governance Adviser in London, Moscow and Kiev (2002-2005); Governance Adviser in Jakarta (1999-2002); Director of the Development and Training Services in Islamabad (1998-1999) and Governance Project Manager in Nairobi (1994-1998).

A British national, Ben holds a master’s degree in economics from the University of Manchester and a bachelor’s degree in administration from the University of Brighton.

Last updated: 1 July 2024