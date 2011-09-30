Skip to main content

Reviews of National Policies for Education: Kyrgyz Republic 2010

Lessons from PISA (Russian version)
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264123311-ru
Authors
OECD
Tags
Reviews of National Policies for Education

Select a language

English
русский

Cite this content as:

OECD (2011), Reviews of National Policies for Education: Kyrgyz Republic 2010: Lessons from PISA (Russian version), Reviews of National Policies for Education, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264123311-ru.
Go to top