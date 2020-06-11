Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Youth and COVID-19: Response, recovery and resilience

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c40e61c6-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français
español
日本語

Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), “Youth and COVID-19: Response, recovery and resilience”, OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19), OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c40e61c6-en.
Go to top