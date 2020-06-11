The COVID-19 global health emergency and its economic and social impacts have disrupted nearly all aspects of life for all groups in society. People of different ages, however, are experiencing its effects in different ways. Based on survey findings from 90 youth organisations from 48 countries, this policy brief outlines practical measures governments can take to design inclusive and fair recovery measures that leave no one behind.
Youth and COVID-19: Response, recovery and resilience
Policy paper
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Abstract
