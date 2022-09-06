Skip to main content
Young people’s environmental sustainability competence

Emotional, cognitive, behavioural, and attitudinal dimensions in EU and OECD countries
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/1097a78c-en
Authors
Francesca Borgonovi, Ottavia Brussino, Helke Seitz, Alice Bertoletti, Federico Biagi, Abdelfeteh Bitat, Zbigniew Karpinski, Marco Montanari
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Borgonovi, F. et al. (2022), “Young people’s environmental sustainability competence: Emotional, cognitive, behavioural, and attitudinal dimensions in EU and OECD countries”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 274, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1097a78c-en.
