This study provides an in-depth exploration of a series of factors that can explain a country’s propensity to export fake goods. The analysis explores the role and interplay of macroeconomic factors, governance variables, and the presence of Free Trade Zones, logistics facilities and trade facilitation. In addition, it analyses the role corrruption and enforcement of IP play in facilitating trade in counterfeit products, and provides data on these links.
Why Do Countries Export Fakes?
The Role of Governance Frameworks, Enforcement and Socio-economic Factors
Report
Illicit Trade

