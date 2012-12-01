- The percentage of students who expect to complete university is highest in Korea (80%) and lowest in Latvia (25%).
- Many high-performing students do not expect to go to university, representing potentially lost talent to an economy and society while many low-performing students think they will make it to university, even if their current performance suggests they are not likely to succeed.
- Around one in four students expects to end his or her formal schooling at the upper secondary level and thus needs the skills to make a smooth transition into work and adulthood.
What Do Students Expect To Do After Finishing Upper Secondary School?
Policy paper
PISA in Focus
