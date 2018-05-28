Skip to main content
What difference do standards make to educating teachers?

A review with case studies on Australia, Estonia and Singapore
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f1cb24d5-en
Authors
Nóra Révai
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Révai, N. (2018), “What difference do standards make to educating teachers?: A review with case studies on Australia, Estonia and Singapore”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 174, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f1cb24d5-en.
