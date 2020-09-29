Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Were schools equipped to teach – and were students ready to learn – remotely?

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/4bcd7938-en
Authors
Miyako Ikeda
Tags
PISA in Focus
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Ikeda, M. (2020), “Were schools equipped to teach – and were students ready to learn – remotely?”, PISA in Focus, No. 108, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/4bcd7938-en.
Go to top