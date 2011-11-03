Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Wage Income Tax Reforms and Changes in Tax Burdens: 2000-2009

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg3h0s9fm5c-en
Authors
Bert Brys
Tags
OECD Taxation Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Brys, B. (2011), “Wage Income Tax Reforms and Changes in Tax Burdens: 2000-2009”, OECD Taxation Working Papers, No. 10, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg3h0s9fm5c-en.
Go to top