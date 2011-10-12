Skip to main content
Wage Implications of Trade Liberalisation

Evidence for Effective Policy Formation
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg3r80brt9n-en
Authors
Susan Stone, Ricardo H. Cavazos Cepeda
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Stone, S. and R. Cavazos Cepeda (2011), “Wage Implications of Trade Liberalisation: Evidence for Effective Policy Formation”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 122, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg3r80brt9n-en.
