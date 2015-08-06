Skip to main content
Voluntary environmental and organic standards in agriculture

Policy implications
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrw8fg0rr8x-en
Authors
Sylvain Rousset, Koen Deconinck, Hyunchul Jeong, Martin von Lampe
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Cite this content as:

Rousset, S. et al. (2015), “Voluntary environmental and organic standards in agriculture: Policy implications”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 86, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrw8fg0rr8x-en.
