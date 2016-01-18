Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Using Outcome Indicators to Improve Policies

Methods, Design Strategies and Implementation
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm5cgr8j532-en
Authors
Abel Schumann
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
한국어

Cite this content as:

Schumann, A. (2016), “Using Outcome Indicators to Improve Policies: Methods, Design Strategies and Implementation”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2016/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm5cgr8j532-en.
Go to top