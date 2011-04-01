The Korean Educational Development Institute (KEDI) has recently initiated a pilot project to develop a new prototype school, involving users in the design phase. This is the first time in Korea that users have been consulted on issues relating to school design.
User Participation
A New Approach to School Design in Korea
Working paper
CELE Exchange, Centre for Effective Learning Environments
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper1 April 2012
-
Working paper1 April 2012
-
Working paper1 December 2011
-
Working paper1 December 2011
-
1 December 2011
-
Working paper1 December 2011
-
Working paper1 September 2011
-
Working paper1 September 2011
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
21 May 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
14 March 2024