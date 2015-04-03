Skip to main content
Urban Spatial Structure in OECD Cities

is Urban Population Decentralising or Clustering?
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js3d834r3q7-en
Authors
Paolo Veneri
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Veneri, P. (2015), “Urban Spatial Structure in OECD Cities: is Urban Population Decentralising or Clustering?”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2015/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js3d834r3q7-en.
