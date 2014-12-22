Skip to main content
Urban Green Growth in Dynamic Asia

A Conceptual Framework
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js7svlw8m0x-en
Authors
Tadashi Matsumoto, Loïc Daudey
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Matsumoto, T. and L. Daudey (2014), “Urban Green Growth in Dynamic Asia: A Conceptual Framework”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2014/12, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js7svlw8m0x-en.
