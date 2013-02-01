Upgrading to World Class

This paper is intended to serve three purposes. First, it presents a slightly abbreviated version of the summary of the book published by Regional Plan Association (RPA) in January 2011 about the serious capacity and delay problems at the three major airports in New York and what might be done about it. Second, the paper provides information on the response by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the owners and operators of the three airports and what has transpired in the two years since the book was published. Third, the paper discusses some relevant emerging issues that will likely further affect the ability to address the growing problem of capacity and delays at these airports.