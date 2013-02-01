Skip to main content
Upgrading to World Class

The Future of the New York Region's Airports
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k46n4651tmp-en
Jeffrey M. Zupan
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Zupan, J. (2013), “Upgrading to World Class: The Future of the New York Region's Airports”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2013/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k46n4651tmp-en.
