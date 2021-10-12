Skip to main content
Understanding SME heterogeneity

Towards policy relevant typologies for SMEs and entrepreneurship: An OECD Strategy for SMEs and Entrepreneurship
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/c7074049-en
Stephan Raes
OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers
Raes, S. (2021), “Understanding SME heterogeneity: Towards policy relevant typologies for SMEs and entrepreneurship: An OECD Strategy for SMEs and Entrepreneurship”, OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers, No. 28, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c7074049-en.
