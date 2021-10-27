Skip to main content
Understanding countries’ net-zero emissions targets

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/8d25a20c-en
Authors
Sirini Jeudy-Hugo, Luca Lo Re, Chiara Falduto
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Cite this content as:

Jeudy-Hugo, S., L. Lo Re and C. Falduto (2021), “Understanding countries’ net-zero emissions targets”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2021/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8d25a20c-en.
