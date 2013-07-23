Skip to main content
Trends in Poverty and Inequality in Decentralising Indonesia

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k43bvt2dwjk-en
Authors
Riyana Miranti, Yogi Vidyattama, Erick Hansnata, Rebecca Cassells, Alan Duncan
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Miranti, R. et al. (2013), “Trends in Poverty and Inequality in Decentralising Indonesia”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 148, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k43bvt2dwjk-en.
