This analytical report presents findings from a survey conducted in 2005/2006 of conformity assessment bodies (CABs) and exporting companies from the OECD region. The survey was conceived to gather primary data from key players in the field on perceptions of conformity assessment (CA) barriers: what they are, where they are, and how important they are. A second goal was to identify trends in CA practices, including in the use of tools aimed at removing barriers and facilitating international trade. Drawing on the survey, some follow-up research and expert discussions, the report identifies what appears to be major CA problems or issues and consequently...
Trends in Conformity Assessment Practices and Barriers to Trade
Final Report on Survey of Cabs and Exporters
Policy paper
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper26 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Policy paper3 May 2024
-
Policy paper17 April 2024
-
Policy paper11 December 2023
-
10 November 2023
-
Policy paper6 November 2023
-
27 October 2023
Related publications
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Policy paper26 June 2024
-
Policy paper17 April 2024
-
Working paper19 March 2024
-
23 February 2024
-
2 February 2024
-
13 December 2023
-
Policy paper11 December 2023