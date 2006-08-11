Trends in Conformity Assessment Practices and Barriers to Trade

This analytical report presents findings from a survey conducted in 2005/2006 of conformity assessment bodies (CABs) and exporting companies from the OECD region. The survey was conceived to gather primary data from key players in the field on perceptions of conformity assessment (CA) barriers: what they are, where they are, and how important they are. A second goal was to identify trends in CA practices, including in the use of tools aimed at removing barriers and facilitating international trade. Drawing on the survey, some follow-up research and expert discussions, the report identifies what appears to be major CA problems or issues and consequently...