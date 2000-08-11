Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Trends and Driving Factors in Income Distribution and Poverty in the OECD Area

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/488747757407
Authors
Michael Förster
Tags
OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers

Cite this content as:

Förster, M. (2000), “Trends and Driving Factors in Income Distribution and Poverty in the OECD Area”, OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers, No. 42, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/488747757407.
Go to top