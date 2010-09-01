Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Transport Energy Efficiency

Implementation of IEA Recommendations since 2009 and Next Steps
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5km69t42w48w-en
Authors
Kazunori Kojima, Lisa Ryan
Tags
IEA Energy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Kojima, K. and L. Ryan (2010), “Transport Energy Efficiency: Implementation of IEA Recommendations since 2009 and Next Steps”, IEA Energy Papers, No. 2010/09, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km69t42w48w-en.
Go to top