Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Trade-Related International Regulatory Co-operation

A Theoretical Framework
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/3fbf60b1-en
Authors
Martin von Lampe, Koen Deconinck, Véronique Bastien
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

von Lampe, M., K. Deconinck and V. Bastien (2016), “Trade-Related International Regulatory Co-operation: A Theoretical Framework”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 195, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3fbf60b1-en.
Go to top