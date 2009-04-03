Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Trade Impacts of Selected Regional Trade Agreements in Agriculture

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/225010121752
Authors
Jane Korinek, Mark Melatos
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Korinek, J. and M. Melatos (2009), “Trade Impacts of Selected Regional Trade Agreements in Agriculture”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 87, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/225010121752.
Go to top