Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

TOSSD - Tracking peace and security expenditures in support of the SDGs

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/02e67566-en
Authors
Aussama Bejraoui, Valérie Gaveau, Julia Benn
Tags
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Bejraoui, A., V. Gaveau and J. Benn (2019), “TOSSD - Tracking peace and security expenditures in support of the SDGs”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 66, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/02e67566-en.
Go to top