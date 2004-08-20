This series of seven policy studies were the source material for the synthesis report of The OECD Health Project, Towards High-Performing Health Systems. They cover lessons from experience in health system reform, improving the technical quality of health care, income-related inequality in health care, matching supply with demand for physicians and nurses, excessive waiting times, costs and benefits of private health insurance, and ageing-related spending projections.
Towards High-Performing Health Systems
Policy Studies
The OECD Health Project