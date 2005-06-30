Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Long-term Care for Older People

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264015852-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
The OECD Health Project
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français
한국어

Cite this content as:

OECD (2005), Long-term Care for Older People, The OECD Health Project, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264015852-en.
Go to top