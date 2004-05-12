Towards High-Performing Health Systems

This volume offers a synthesis of findings from recent OECD studies undertaken as part of the three-year Health Project, an initiative geared towards answering many of the key questions facing today’s health policy makers. It provides information and analysis on a wide variety of topics, such as new and emerging health-related technologies, long-term care, private health insurance, health-care cost control, equity of access across income groups, health workforce planning and productivity, and waiting times for elective surgery. Building on international experience and grounded in new data on cross-country differences, this report offers an up-to-date map of the road to performance improvement.