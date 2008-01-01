Towards Government at a Glance

This is the second in a series of three annual papers that the OECD is publishing in preparation for its major biennial publication, Government at a Glance. This paper focuses on two main themes: (1) the identification of core data for Government at a Glance, and (2) the publication of existing data that help assess the efficiency of government. It recommends that the main focus of the future publication should be on public administration. Core data to be included in “Government at a Glance” entails indicators on government revenue and expenditure structures; employment and compensation in the public domain; executive governance outcomes; and institutional arrangements such as budget procedures, HRM practices, performance management, and e government, including the quality aspects of them, called machinery of public administration outputs and outcomes (i.e. intermediate outputs and outcomes). Information on the structure of government is also suggested for inclusion since this is an antecedent to and/or constraint on government action