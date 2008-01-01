Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Towards Government at a Glance

Identification of Core Data and Issues related to Public Sector Efficiency
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/245570167540
Authors
Zsuzsanna Lonti, Matt Woods
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Lonti, Z. and M. Woods (2008), “Towards Government at a Glance: Identification of Core Data and Issues related to Public Sector Efficiency”, OECD Working Papers on Public Governance, No. 7, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/245570167540.
Go to top