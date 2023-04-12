Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Towards a taxonomy of agri-environmental regulations

A literature review
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/1066cdef-en
Authors
Roger Martini
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Martini, R. (2023), “Towards a taxonomy of agri-environmental regulations: A literature review”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 194, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1066cdef-en.
Go to top